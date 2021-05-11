No longer a Democrat

I just read a letter to the editor about switching from Republican to Democrat. My husband and myself have a similar, yet very different story to tell.

We are both 64 and registered as Democrats when we were 18. After 42 years, when we turned 60, we went to the courthouse, but we changed our party from Democrat to Republican. I will add that my 84-year-old mother, who was also a Democrat all of her life, switched her affiliation to Republican four years ago.

Why did we switch after 42 and 59 years respectively? It is simple--the Democratic Party has gone too far left. We do not believe in abortion, open borders or the government controlling every aspect of our lives.

As for President Biden versus Senator Scott, President Biden is a career politician who knows just what to say and when to say it. Senator Scott is honest, intelligent and not afraid to say what he believes. And I do believe a Black man knows a little more about racism in America than a white man.

As for racism--yes, there is plenty of racism out there. There has been prejudice since the beginning of time, and it would be naïve to believe that there will be a time when there is no prejudice. We may not like to admit it, but every one of us is prejudiced about something. I am Hispanic and can relate many instances of prejudice to myself and to my fellow Hispanics over my lifetime, and I grew up in New Mexico, which has a high Hispanic population. Yet I don't believe there is systemic racism now. The United States has come a long ways in that department--for the better. I have lived long enough to remember how things were when I was young and how they are now. I can remember my parents' generation talking about how things were when they were growing up and how things are now. I can say that we Americans are basically good people, despite our shortcomings.

I am happy with the Republican Party. I do not regret my decision to switch one iota.

YVONNE COWART

Springdale

The danger is too high

It really should be obvious by now just why no Republican will ever run against Trump. Like the nose on our faces, the reason is right in front of us and we refuse to even talk about it. Let's say that you are a pretty well-established Republican office holder with a good reputation for leadership. You know how to govern and you know how to run a campaign; it would be like fishing in a barrel. All the ammunition you need to defeat Trump for the nomination has been given to you by Trump himself. So why not run in 2024 yourself?

The answer to that question is just as obvious. Trump supporters will still vote for him no matter who you are, but you know it would split the party even more than it is now. You would lose, and lose big. Sure, you might gain the nomination, but Trump supporters will throw you under the bus on Election Day. That is why no Republican will dare run against him. Now, go blow your nose.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

Should charge ahead

The Arkansas Department of Transportation should begin now to design, build, and install electric charging systems across Arkansas. These should be run by depositing a token--call it a "Charge Coin"--sold at vending machines located at every possible site in Arkansas. Charge coins could be given to electric/hybrid owners upon registering their cars--this would eliminate the very legitimate complaint that these car owners pay a flat fee regardless of miles driven.

A "gray" market would then quickly follow: Charge coins could and should be freely exchanged for cash or kind. Charging stations would not accept cash, so vandalism would be limited. Charging stations and Charge Coin vending machines would be needed at every rest stop and ArDOT location, as well as at truck stops and gas stations (sold and maintained by private entrepreneurs).

Arkansas should begin such a program now; Arkansas and the Arkansas Legislature need the positive press! So, will that be gas or charge?

CLIFF HARRISON

Hot Springs Village

Cycle of child abuse

In yet another unconstitutional move by the Arkansas Legislature, the abortion ban bill makes no allowances for women and girls impregnated due to rape and incest, further traumatizing them. The pro-life stance regards the sanctity of life but ignores the sanctity of life for women and girls forced to carry a pregnancy to term. I propose that every woman and girl being forced to carry a pregnancy to term should be able to have all their pregnancy costs paid by the state of Arkansas. Upon birth the child would become a ward of the state of Arkansas.

To insist that women and girls raise a child they never wanted is child abuse. It makes no sense to put that newborn in peril. Additionally, if a girl gets pregnant due to incest, it likely will happen to the child born out of incest as well. The state of Arkansas is enabling a cycle of child abuse by its abortion ban under the guise of sanctity of life. Put those Christian principles forth by providing for these unwanted children.

RITA RITCHIE

North Little Rock

Compassionate help

I volunteer a few hours a week at a homeless day resource center, Jericho Way. Due to covid-19, access to the computer lab and telephones is restricted, so I am allowed to bring in one person at a time to use the telephones. Many of the clients there either misplaced (or had stolen from them) their ID cards, Social Security cards, bank cards, birth certificates, etc. Our clients are sometimes angry, have difficulty communicating, have speech impediments, and are not sure what questions to ask. The people at the Little Rock Social Security office are respectful, kind, patient, and extremely helpful with our clients.

I would like to thank all of the staff at the Little Rock Social Security office and commend them on their compassionate service.

KAREN BAXTER-RHOADES

North Little Rock