Lowell residents to vote on sales tax

LOWELL -- Voters will determine today if the city will continue to collect a 1-cent sales tax.

The city relies on the money generated by its 1-cent sales tax to fund and operate the city, said Jerry Hudlow, city finance manager.

Residents will decide whether to extend the tax, which comes up for renewal every 10 years.

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Lowell First Baptist Church, 209 Washington St. Sixty-three people voted early in the election, according to a Benton County spokeswoman.

The city expects about $2.5 million a year from the tax receipts, Hudlow said. Half goes to the city's general fund and half to the city's street fund.

This 1-cent sales tax pays a significant part of the budgets for the Police and Fire departments, which make up roughly 70% of the city's general fund spending, Hudlow said. The tax also provides for street, sidewalk and drainage improvements.

The city's operating budget for 2021 is $8,751,673, according to its website.