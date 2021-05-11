LR man missing since December identified; body found along Arkansas River

The body of a man found along the Arkansas River off Bartlett Road on April 30 was identified as a man reported missing since December.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division said Tuesday night it was notified the remains have been identified as those of Alan Buckles, 63, of Little Rock. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab upon discovery, but Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is not yet known.

The investigation into Buckles’ death began near Lock and Dam 5 in Jefferson on April 30, when fishermen discovered the body. Buckles had been reported missing to the Little Rock Police Department last December, when his vehicle had been found unattended in a parking lot of Murray Park in Little Rock.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with Little Rock Police detectives as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of Buckles’ death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or (870) 541-5300, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information may also be reported to LIttle Rock Police Detective Hilgeman at (501) 404-3042 or sent via email at tips@jeffcoso.org.