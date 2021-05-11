Man arrested in Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday.

Juan Manuel Araujo, 25, of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and first-degree domestic battering by means of a firearm, Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said Monday.

Araujo is being held without bail at the Sebastian County jail and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, an online inmate roster shows.

Police arrived at a home in the 2200 block of North 33rd Street in response to a shooting Saturday afternoon, a police report states. Both the homeowner and Araujo were found shot inside the residence. They were taken to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Mitchell said the department's criminal investigation division determined the shooting was self-defense. The homeowner is reported to be in stable condition, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.