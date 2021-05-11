Merrill reunion packages available

Registration packages for the Merrill High School All School Reunion have been mailed and will be available for local pickup at RJ's Sports Grill and Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The reunion will be held June 17-19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Participants may send all email requests to committee chairman Rosie Pettigrew at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net. Details: 404-245-5436.

Church, pharmacy set vaccine clinic

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church has teamed up with the Doctor's Orders Pharmacy to host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. June 13 at the church, 4512 S. Ohio St.

This clinic will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 years old and older, according to a news release.

"If you have not received your vaccination, please mark your calendars and plan to get the vaccination at this time," a spokesman said. "Our goal is to vaccinate at least 100 people."

People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587.

Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654. The Rev. David M. Smith is the pastor.

Virtual small-business event planned

East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will host Business ForwARd East Arkansas, Small Business Expo Hour.

This free virtual event, designed to assist East Arkansas small businesses with issues commonly faced today, will be held from 10-11 a.m. May 27, according to a news release.

"This event will serve as a fast paced, resource-packed opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs in East Arkansas to learn more about the resources and programs that are available to support them in their business endeavors," said Mark O'Mell, president of Crossroads Coalition.

Presenters include the Arkansas Delta Training and Education Consortium, Arkansas Workforce Development Centers, the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, the U.S. Department of Agricultre and the East Arkansas Enterprise Community.

The event is free of charge, but registration is required. To register, visit businessforwardea.com or email businessforward@crossroadscoalition.org.