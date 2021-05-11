NLR to consider expanding food truck area near stadium

A large food truck court near the Arkansas Travelers' baseball stadium is under consideration as the city continues to look for ways to expand business opportunities in downtown North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock City Council on Monday postponed discussion of a proposed ordinance that would allow for a food truck court at 601 W. 4th St.

Councilman Maurice Taylor, the ordinance's sponsor, asked that the proposed ordinance be moved to the next council meeting, which is scheduled for May 24. Taylor gave no reason for the request to delay the proposal.

Taylor said the area typically houses around two food trucks, but applicants Demetris Settles and Lawrence Barbee want to expand that number to approximately a dozen food trucks, which would require special permission from the city.

Shawn Spencer, North Little Rock's planning director, said the food trucks that are currently using the location -- which is located about a block from Dickey-Stephens Park -- are allowed under the city's current food truck ordinance.

The food truck court would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ordinance states the applicants would be required to provide on-site restrooms, a fence to prevent trash from leaving the property, off-street parking for three mobile food vehicles and to close continuous curb cuts using temporary materials such as planters, benches, pavers or other furniture.

The mobile food vehicles would not be permitted to sell anything other than food and nonalcoholic beverages, according to the ordinance.

The request is the latest in a series of moves the city has made over the past few years in an attempt to bring more business opportunities to North Little Rock.

Last year Council established a food truck court and indoor farmers market in the Park Hill area. The enterprise is located at a former automobile service center at 3623 JFK Blvd.

Council also approved last year an ordinance that established an entertainment district downtown as part of an effort to boost the city's economy during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Argenta outdoor dining district ordinance allows restaurants, bars and breweries within the entertainment district to sell alcoholic beverages that may be taken out of the establishment and consumed within the district's boundaries between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

North Little Rock's $5.36 million plaza at 510 Main St. in the Argenta Arts District, known as the Argenta Plaza, is also fully opened. The plaza opened Nov. 30, 2019, as part of the city's annual Northern Lights Festival. An estimated 10,000 people took part in the festivities.