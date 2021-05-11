NWA outdoor briefs

Volunteers needed at river

The 16th annual West Fork of the White River Cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Several local nonprofits and businesses are hosting the volunteer event.

Volunteers are needed to assist with cleaning up streamside areas in Fayetteville, West Fork and Winslow. To make this a virus-safe event, planners ask that groups or individuals register in advance to receive their check-in and cleanup site assignment. Weather permitting, planners seek experienced boaters to clean up along a stretch of the river in their personal kayaks or canoes.

To register or for more information, email kayla@beaverwatershedalliance.org or text (479) 750-8007 with your name, email and number of volunteers attending.

Squirrel hunt set

The Big Squirrel Classic set for Saturday 15 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale celebrates the opening of squirrel season with a squirrel hunting contest.

Squirrel hunting teams head to the woods in the morning to hunt, then bring their squirrels, up to 12 per team, to the nature center to be weighed. Prizes will be awarded to the teams with the heaviest weights.

Squirrels should be field dressed, but not skinned. The final weigh-in will be at 6 p.m. at the center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale. The marksmanship building will be open for air-rifle target practice.

There are three divisions, adults 16 and older, youths 15 and younger hunting with an adult, and an open division for two adults and dogs. To register, go to shorturl.at/jqsV0.

Project seeks seed collectors

Project Wingspan, a regional seed collection and habitat effort of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, seeks volunteer seed collectors and collection sites.

Volunteers will identify and collect seeds of milkweed and common native nectar plants beneficial to monarch butterfiles and other imperiled pollinators. Seed collectors receive training and education.

Project Wingspan also seeks collection sites in Northwest Arkansas where volunteers may gather seeds.

To volunteer as a seed collector, complete the online volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/Wingspan-volunteer. To sign up as a possible seed collection site, fill out the form https://tinyurl.com/PWseedsite. For more information contact Sara Wittenberg, Arkansas project leader, sw@pollinator.org.

Hike explores Roaring River

Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike May 18 at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. The first hike will be three miles on the Eagle Nest Loop. A second hike will cover two miles on the Deer Leap trail and River Trail.

Meet at 9 a.m. at Campground No. 2. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Harriman wins Elite event

Travis Harriman won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held May 1 at Beaver Lake. His five-fish tournament limit weighed 18.51 pounds. Harriman also had big bass at 15.89 pounds.

Steven Meador was second with five bass at 17.32 pounds. David Louks placed third with five bass at 16.45 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Burl Smith, 15.22; fifth, Lance Henderson, 14.93; sixth, Nicky Parson, 14.53; seventh, Travis Fox, 13.99; eighth, Terry Duffel, 13.28; ninth, Chris Hall, 13.16; 10th, Tony Parsley, 13.09.

Team tops Cast Masters anglers

Allan Shannon and Warren Edwards won the NWA Cast Masters bass tournament held May 2 at Beaver Lake. Their five fish tournament limit weighed 19.4 pounds. They also had big bass at 5.29 pounds.

Ron Sowell and Wes Sowell were second with five bass at 14.23 pounds. Travis Fox and Preston Long were third with five bass at 13.89 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Tim Clark, Gordon Harriman, 12.77; fifth, David Louks, Collin Cheatham, 12.33; sixth, Monte Wheeler, Scotty Brown, 12.15; seventh, Allan Westfall, Jeff Swaffer, 11.89; eighth, Wes Usrey, Danny Warren, 11.44; ninth, Jeff Cook, Dale Marsh, 11.36; 10th, Nathan Lawvey, Jeremy Brewer, 10.04.

Pair win Team Trail contest

Steven Meador and Mike Hubbard won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held April 24 at Beaver Lake. Their tournament limit of five bass weighed 16.23 pounds.

Aaron Stanphill and Andy Stanphill were second with five bass at 15.42 pounds. John Nystrom fished solo to place third with five bass at 14.89 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Teddy Holt, Mike Jones, 14.63; fifth, Tim Clark (fished solo) 14.53; sixth, Kent Rogers, Bryan Rogers, 14.22; seventh, Joe Dickey, Greg Johnston, 14.1; eighth, Taylor Overturf, Andrew Newsom, 14.03; ninth, Carney Easter, Doug King, 13.98; 10th, Bill Ramsey, Justin Hoffman, 13.91.

First place big bass at 5.13 pounds was weighed by Zachary Webb and Nathan Lawvey. Second place big bass at 4.97 pounds was weighed by Ramsey and Hoffman.

Donations fund campsite repair

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise money for campsite restoration on some heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 at the store through June 30, his name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs more than 200 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.

Tournament benefits youth

The fifth annual NWA Young Life benefit bass tournament will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $50 per team with $10 optional for the big bass prize. Register at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or on tournament morning at Prairie Creek park.

First prize is $1,000 with cash awards through fifth place. Profits help fund Young Life activities for area youth.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Vet bass tournament will be June 5 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one military veteran or military personnel.

Entry fee is $70 per team, or $80 per team after May 31. First prize is $1,500, second is $1,000 and third is $700. Big bass prize is $200. There is a $100 prize for the smallest legal bass weighed. Fishing starts at 6 a.m.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, or at Hook Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.

For more information contact Keith Harmon, 479-684-9935, kethh@crosschurch.com.