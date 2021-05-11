Off the Wire

BASEBALL

DeGrom to go on IL

Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest. The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was "clean of any issues." The team said it will place deGrom on the injured list before today's series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday. A 32-year-old right-hander, deGrom is 3-2 with a major league-best 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts, two behind Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead. DeGrom has 7 walks in 40 innings over 6 starts. He pulled himself from Sunday's outing against Arizona, his first appearance after skipping a start due to discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi, a back muscle that connects the upper arm to the spine and the hip. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 68 pitches over five innings against Arizona, allowing one run, but he called for trainer Brian Chicklo. He left with Chicklo and went straight to the clubhouse.

Pirates cut former All-Star

Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after hitting .086 in 13 games. Frazier, 35, had just 3 hits in 35 at-bats with no home runs and 4 RBI. The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Cleveland Indians. The Pirates signed Frazier to a minor-league contract after he spent last year with the Texas Rangers and New York Mets. The 11-year veteran has a .241 career batting average with 218 home runs.

TENNIS

Serena set for return

Serena Williams has not played since losing to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals in February, but she has been practicing "very intensely" on clay courts and is ready to "start fresh" in her pursuit of Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Preparing to return at this week's Italian Open to gear up for the French Open later this month, Williams on Monday detailed her recent training regimen. There was a block of time on clay courts back home in the United States followed by 2½ weeks on the red dirt at the French academy run by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. "So we had an intense several weeks of training -- very intense," Williams said. "I feel good. ... I'm going to have some good matches here hopefully, and then I will be at another Grand Slam, which always makes me excited. So I think either way I'll be ready." The 39-year-old Williams, a four-time champion in Rome, will face either French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska or German qualifier Laura Siegemund in her opening match at the Foro Italico.

BASKETBALL

Celtics lose Brown

Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist. The team said in a statement Monday that Brown learned of the injury to his scapholunate ligament this past weekend and is expected to have surgery later this week. Brown has missed the Celtics' past three games with a sprained right ankle, which he suffered during a collision with Jayson Tatum late in a 129-119 loss to Portland on May 2. Boston (35-33) has lost two of three since then and entered Monday seventh in the Eastern Conference with four games left. He appeared to injure the wrist during Boston's 119-115 loss to Oklahoma City on April 27, but said afterward he was "fine." It was one of the best games of the season for Brown, who finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals. Brown logged 113 minutes over the Celtics' next three games, averaging 24 points. He is averaging 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 58 games this season.

OLYMPICS

Bach nixes Japan trip

IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of covid-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement. Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay, then probably travel to Tokyo. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be "tough" for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled. The trip was canceled because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. The state of emergency was to have ended today. The statement said Bach's visit would be made "as soon a possible." Japan has attributed 11,000 deaths to covid-19.

FOOTBALL

ESPN extends Berman

Chris Berman will continue to host "NFL PrimeTime" after agreeing to a new contract with ESPN. The multiyear agreement was announced on Berman's 66th birthday Monday. Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September 1979. Besides being one of the original "SportsCenter" anchors, he has been a key part of the network's NFL and baseball coverage. He hosted "NFL PrimeTime" with Tom Jackson from 1987 to 2005 on ESPN, then starting again in 2019 when it returned on the ESPN-Plus streaming service. Berman -- who also hosted "NFL Countdown" from 1985 to 2016 -- teamed up with Booger McFarland for "PrimeTime" last year when Jackson could not travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colts sign LT Fisher

The Indianapolis Colts may have found their new left tackle, signing free agent Eric Fisher on Monday, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Kansas City selected Fisher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft and moved him to right tackle as a rookie. But he switched back to the left side in 2014 and became a mainstay for the Chiefs and a two-time Pro Bowler. He missed the Super Bowl this year after tearing his Achilles tendon. In March, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters Fisher could return by mid-August. If he does, the Colts might plug Fisher into Anthony Castonzo's old spot. Castonzo retired in January, and the other four starters on Indy's offensive line are returning.

SOCCER

Juventus given ultimatum

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesn't withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation President Gabriele Gravina said Monday. While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway competition, Juventus remains the lone holdout in Italy. "The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gravina told Naples radio station Kiss Kiss. "I would be sorry for the fans, but rules are rules and they apply to everyone." Real Madrid and Barcelona are also still grasping onto the project, despite the risk of being banned from the Champions League. The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the six English clubs involved -- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham -- backed out inside 48 hours of the project's announcement after a backlash from the fans and British government.