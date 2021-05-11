100 years ago

May 11, 1921

• After months of negotiation, the John Deere Plow Company, one of the oldest implement manufacturing companies in the United States, has agreed to locate a branch in Little Rock. The company is expected to erect a five-story modern implement house on the vacant property at Markham and Commerce streets, which was purchased yesterday from the Little Rock Junction Railway for $13,500. This property consists of Lot 7 and the west half of Lot 8, Block 2, Pope's Addition to the City of Little Rock, and are the vacant lots near the old Valley depot on the north side of Markham street.

50 years ago

May 11, 1971

• The Arkansas Supreme Court Monday issued a supplemental opinion to "amplify and clarify" its previous rulings in a damage suit case, but it rejected motions requesting rehearings. Some lawyers in the case had admitted to confusion because of the Court's earlier rulings. The supplemental opinion issued Monday was by a 4-to-3 vote. The author of a dissenting opinion speculated that the Court might have created more controversy than it solved.

25 years ago

May 11, 1996

• Some courtroom spectators figured Gov. Jim Guy Tucker and two co-defendants were rolling the dice Thursday by resting their case after presenting only two witnesses. But a day later, legal observers called the strategy a shrewd maneuver in the high-stakes arena of the courtroom. "I think it could have been the smartest thing I've ever seen," attorney Greg Bryant of Little Rock said Friday. Whitewater prosecutors took nearly eight weeks to present 33 witnesses and 618 exhibits to the jury that is hearing the criminal case against Tucker and his co-defendants, James McDougal and McDougal's former wife, Susan.

10 years ago

May 11, 2011

• Little Rock is giving away 500 pairs of Ray Winder Field grandstand seats Saturday, the last pieces of nostalgia before the Arkansas Travelers' old stadium is sold to buyers who will eventually demolish the 79-year-old ballpark. The city is limiting the giveaway to one pair of wooden seats per family. The stadium, which sits right next to Interstate 630 and Jonesboro Drive, will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Don Curdie, a lifelong Arkansas Travelers fan, plans to be there.