PB schools pick Davis as Teacher of the Year

Pine Bluff School District named Benjamin Davis, a 21-year veteran educator, as the Teacher of the Year.

Davis, who teaches sixth grade math at Jack Robey Middle School, received the 2020-2021 Mary Frances Perkins District Teacher of the Year Award on Thursday.

Davis was one of three finalists for the award. The other finalists were Erica Phillips, a third grade teacher at Broadmoor Elementary School, and Special Sanders, a ninth grade English/Language Arts teacher at Pine Bluff High School, according to a news release.

All campus finalists were featured in a video presentation that included introductions by their principals, affirmations by their colleagues and students as well as an interview by the candidate explaining their philosophy of education.

Sheritta Sanders, a Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K teacher and the 2019-2020 District Teacher of the Year, was the keynote speaker. She encouraged teachers to continue to be innovative and make a difference in the lives of their students.

All Teachers of the Year candidates received plaques. Davis, as district winner, received the Mary Frances Perkins plaque and the Pass the Torch trophy from Sheritta Sanders.

The following were Teacher of the Year winners from their schools: Kierra Stinson (Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K School), Erica Phillips (Broadmoor Elementary School), Natasha Jones (Southwood Elementary School), Shequil Jones (Thirty-Fourth Elementary School), Benjamin Davis (Jack Robey Junior High School), and Special R. Sanders (Pine Bluff High School.)

Mayor Shirley Washington congratulated all teachers and proclaimed May 6, 2021, as Pine Bluff School District Teachers' Day in the city of Pine Bluff, and encouraged Pine Bluff citizens to celebrate the contributions of these extraordinary teachers.

Superintendent Barbara Warren, along with the teachers' principals, presented the awards and congratulated all teachers for the work they do every day, especially with all the challenges that covid-19 presented this school year.