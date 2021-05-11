Pot dispensary's permit renewed

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission renewed the fiscal year 2022 permit for the only licensed dispensary in Hot Springs earlier this week.

Green Springs Medical's permit was one of 16 dispensary permits the commission renewed. According to rules and regulations the commission adopted, the state charges a $22,500 renewal fee. Green Springs ranked eighth out of 32 operating dispensaries in sales for the 21-day reporting period that ended Sunday, reporting 118.83 pounds in sales in the report the state revenue agency released Tuesday.

The Seneca Street location ranked no higher than 10th in the six previous sales reports. The more than 4,000 pounds in sales it's reported since opening in May 2019 ranked second behind The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. The 244.40 pounds in sales the Northwest Arkansas location reported during the 21-day period that ended Sunday led all dispensaries. The ReLeaf Center has led 10 out of the last 11 sales reports.

The Tax Procedure Act prohibits the state from releasing revenue figures for individual dispensaries. In aggregate, they reported sales of $303.5 million through Sunday, including $18 million during the latest reporting period.

Suite 443, Garland County's other licensed dispensary, finished third during the 21-day period, reporting 194.38 pounds in sales. The Malvern Avenue location ranked third for the third-straight reporting period and in the top five for the eighth-straight reporting period.

A Department of Finance and Administration spokesman said the commission will consider Suite 443's renewal application at its next meeting. The application is one of 20 that will be considered.