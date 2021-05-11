Prosecuting attorney Larry Jegley won't seek re-election

Larry Jegley, prosecuting attorney for the 6th Judicial District, will not be seeking re-election for his position, he said Tuesday.

Jegley will retire at the end of his term in 2022, he said. He has been with the prosecutor’s office since 1991 and will be finishing his eighth term.

“For the last several months, I have been experiencing severe vertigo that has not responded to traditional treatments,” he said in an email.

“While vertigo is not life-threatening, due to the seriousness of my condition, it has made my daily life difficult.”

Jegley said it has been a “humble honor” and “privilege” to be a prosecutor since 1991.