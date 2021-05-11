Pulaski County school districts’ desegregation case, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The Jacksonville-North Pulaski and Pulaski County Special school districts have been declared unitary by a federal judge, aside from facility issues, almost 40 years after a lawsuit seeking equity for Black students began.

Back up: What is this (almost) 40-year-old case?

In 1982, the predominantly Black Little Rock School District sued the state of Arkansas and the predominantly white Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock school districts, arguing that the policies and practices of the defendants led to racial segregation of students in Pulaski County's three districts.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered, among other things, each of the three districts to develop desegregation plans that were subject to court approval and monitoring.

The Little Rock district was declared unitary or desegregated to the extent practicable in 2007. The North Little Rock district was declared unitary in December 2011.

That left only Pulaski County Special under court supervision, plus the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district after it split off from PCSSD in 2016 and inherited court oversight as part of its creation.

The Pulaski Special and Jacksonville districts asked in 2019 to be declared unitary or desegregated, but attorneys for Black students challenged the districts' assertions.

Hearings were convened in 2020 to evaluate the progress of PCSSD and JNPSD toward unitary status, and Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said Thursday the court was satisfied with their efforts, aside from those on facilities.

What areas were the schools asked to improve?

The 2020 trials focused on the four remaining areas for improvement for PCSSD and JNPSD:

• Student discipline

• Student achievement

• Facilities

• The district's self-monitoring of desegregation efforts

JNPSD also faced requirements when it came to incentives for hiring staff of minority backgrounds.

Marshall found the districts’ efforts and progress sufficient in all areas except for facilities.

What’s wrong with the districts’ facilities?

The judge found inequity between PCSSD’s two newly built campuses, Robinson Middle School, which serves more affluent and white students, and Mills University Studies High School, which serves less affluent and more Black students.

PCSSD is required to now make a plan to address the inequity between school facilities, to be presented by August.

For JNPSD, a facilities plan to ensure equity for students has already been submitted and the court’s role is only to monitor its implementation.

What happens next?

After a PCSSD facility plan is approved, the court will oversee the implementation of both districts’ plans, and at some point the court will rule on whether the facility issues have been addressed.

If the court is satisfied with the facility upgrades, the school districts will be fully unitary and released from oversight.

