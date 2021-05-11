ARRESTS

Arkansas Highway Patrol

• Justin Short, 26, of 612 Summers Road in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and tampering with physical evidence. Short was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Farmington

• Dusty Thomas, 38, of 108 S. Fourth St. in Morris, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with furnishing prohibited articles and terroristic threatening. Thomas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Natalie Landis, 22, of 1538 N. Boxley Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Landis was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Martin Alexander, 23, of 52 Wilson St.in Farmington was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alexander was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Shateria Trollinger, 20, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Trollinger was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Ashley Beyard, 30, of 1016 Walnut Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Beyard was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Brittany Swain, 25, of 517 E. School St. in Lincoln was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Swain was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Donnie Doshier, 45, of 3561 Hemlock Place in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Doshier was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jackie Toring, 35, of 2201B Pin Oak in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual assault. Toring was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Ranson Jacklick, 27, of 300 N. 35th St., Apt. 1 in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Jacklick was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Adam Neal, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Neal was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• David Bates, 47, of 210 Hart Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and theft of property. Bates was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Josef Mondragon, 25, of 1770 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Mondragon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Logan Flaherty, 29, of 893 S. Washington Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, forgery, possession of forgery device and theft by receiving. Flaherty was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Bernard Ingram, 40, of 2481 Orchard St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ingram was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Kristen Scranton, 24, of 1881 S. River Meadows in Elkins was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery, theft of property, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Scranton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Terrance Turner, 26, of Fort Smith was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Turner was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Dustin Norman, 41, of 2974 N. Gregg Ave., No. 9 in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance. Norman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.