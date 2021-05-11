Rogers' Wells learns to harness his control on mound

ROGERS -- When Jackson Wells is in control, good things are usually in store for him and Rogers High's baseball team this spring.
The junior right-hander had the athletic tools to pitch some last year before the season suddenly ended because of covid-19, but it's been the mental aspect of the game that has allowed him to become the team's top starter and help the Mounties enter the Class 6A state baseball team as the 6A-West Conference's top seed.
"I think it is just my mindset, really," Wells said. "Whenever things would go bad in the past, I would start to doubt myself. I've been working on telling myself 'I got this; I got this.' I'm going to get the next guy out, I'm going to get a hit here. I'm going to do the job, whatever it may be.
"That was my biggest weakness in my past. I think that's what has helped my success this year -- the difference in my mindset."
Wells has rarely been off his game when he's been on the mound. He has appeared in 10 of Rogers' 27 games -- including nine starts -- this season and has a 5-1 record with a 1.35 ERA. He's held opponents to just 30 hits over 57 innings and has 95 strikeouts with only 19 walks.
He's flirted with no-hitters on two occasions this spring. He threw six hitless innings against Fayetteville and more than five innings without a hit in a game against Bentonville West a week later.
"The thing about Jackson is he's the hardest worker we have," Rogers coach Matt Melson said. "He's always the first one here and the last to leave -- all the coaching cliches. He's improved in the weight room, and he's a strong kid.
"His mechanics are really clean from a pitching standpoint because he has a very repeatable delivery. I saw coming in that he's a real competitor, and in the fall we saw leadership. He not only has that inner drive, but he has the physical tools to go with it."
Wells said he took it upon himself to get his mechanics in order and fine-tuned them after the season abruptly ended last spring. The fastball was in good shape, he said, but he wanted to get more control of his offspeed pitches.
It didn't take him long to see the fruits of his labor this spring. His second start of the season came March 6 in a nonconference game against Jonesboro, and Wells not only picked up the win but he threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
"That was probably the best game I pitched all year, too," Wells said. "I think having that game really showed that the hard work I had put had paid off. I knew I could do it, but there was that little doubt in mind that asked 'what if this doesn't go right?' It was more like 'I've got this; I'm here.'"
Melson said Wells' command of those offspeed pitches has made him the pitcher Rogers needed this spring. Melson notes that Wells has the ability to "pitch backwards" to some batters and catch them off-guard, and his young pitcher has the ability to throw a 3-2 changeup or a 3-2 breaking ball when some pitchers must rely on the fastball.
One of the more amazing stats Melson pointed to was Wells has thrown five complete games this season, even with pitchers being on a 110-pitch limit these days.
"That's just unheard of, especially at this level," Melson said. "That's because he's been able to be an efficient pitcher and stay in the strike zone. He really has command of all three of his pitches.
"When he threw that game against Jonesboro, we knew he had turned the corner. Jonesboro is one of the top two or three teams in the state and has a lot of Division I talent on that team. Jackson was just dominant against guys that swing the bat really well."
State Baseball Tournament Schedules
CLASS 6A
at Fort Smith
Thursday
at Hunts Park
GAME 1 W4 Bentonville vs. C5 Fort Smith Northside, noon
GAME 2 C3 Little Rock Catholic vs. W6 Rogers Heritage, 3 p.m.
at Evan Field
GAME 3 W3 Fayetteville vs. C6 North Little Rock, noon
GAME 4 C4 Conway vs. W5 Bentonville West, noon
Friday
at Hunts Park
GAME 5 C1 Bryant vs. Game 1 winner, noon (Hunts Park)
GAME 6 W2 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m. (Hunts Park)
at Evan Field
GAME 6 W1 Rogers vs. Game 4 winner, noon (Evan Field)
GAME 8 C2 Cabot vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m. (Evan Field)
Saturday
at Hunts Park
GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon
GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m.
Championship
at Benton
GAME 11, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, day and time TBD
CLASS 5A
at Jonesboro
Thursday
at Annie Camp Junior High
GAME 1 C1 Little Rock Christian vs. E4 Greene County Tech, 10 a.m.
GAME 2 S2 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. W3 Russellville, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3 E1 Jonesboro vs. C4 Sylvan Hills, 3 p.m.
GAME 4 W2 Greenbrier vs. S3 Texarkana, 5:30 p.m.
at Nettleton
GAME 5 W1 Van Buren vs. S4 Lake Hamilton, 10 a.m.
GAME 6 E2 Marion vs. C3 Jacksonville, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7 S1 Sheridan vs. W4 Greenwood, 3 p.m.
GAME 8 C2 Benton vs. E3 Batesville, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
at Annie Camp Junior High
GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
at Annie Camp Junior High
GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon
GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.
Championship
at Benton
GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, date and time TBD
CLASS 4A
at Morrilton
Thursday
GAME 1 E3 Pulaski Robinson vs. N4 Huntsville, 10 a.m.
GAME 2 S3 Bauxite vs. E4 Pocahontas, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3 N2 Harrison vs. S4 Camden Fairview, 3 p.m.
GAME 4 E2 Lonoke vs. North 3 Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday
GAME 5 S1 Magnolia vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m.
GAME 6 N1 Farmington vs. Game 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7 E1 Valley View vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m.
GAME 8 S2 Nashville vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon
GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m.
Championship
at Benton
GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, date and time TBD
Class 3A
Thursday
at Ashdown
GAME 1 1st-1 Danville vs. Palestine-Wheatley, 10 a.m.
GAME 2 Walnut Ridge vs. Camden Harmony Grove, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3 Baptist Prep vs. West Fork, 3 p.m.
GAME 4 Haskell Harmony Grove vs. Rose Bud, 5:30 p.m.
at Fouke
GAME 5 Harding Academy vs. Fouke, 10 a.m.
GAME 6 2nd-1 Elkins vs. DeWitt, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7 Ashdown vs. Pangburn, 3 p.m.
GAME 8 Lamar vs. Booneville, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
at Ashdown
GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
at Ashdown
GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon
GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
at Benton
GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, date and time TBD
CLASS 2A
Thursday
at Carlisle
GAME 1 South Side Bee Branch vs. Rector, 10 a.m.
GAME 2 Parkers Chapel vs. Flippin, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3 England at Bigelow, 3 p.m.
GAME 4 Mountainburg vs. Murfreesboro, 5:30 p.m.
at Lonoke
GAME 5 Rison Woodlawn vs. Yellville-Summit, 10 a.m.
GAME 6 Conway St. Joseph vs. Buffalo Island Central, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7 Mansfield vs. Horatio, 3 p.m.
GAME 8 McCrory vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
at Carlisle
GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
at Carlisle
GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon
GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
at Benton
GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, date and time TBD
CLASS 1A
Thursday
at Izard County
GAME 1 Sacred Heart vs. Ozark Catholic, 10 a.m.
GAME 2 Mount Ida vs. Greers Ferry West Side, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3 Scranton vs. Guy-Perkins, 3 p.m.
GAME 4 Izard County vs. Hermitage, 5:30 p.m.
at Melbourne
GAME 5 Ouachita vs. Mammoth Spring, 10 a.m.
GAME 6 Nemo Vista vs. Thaden School, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7 Viola vs. Taylor, 3 p.m.
GAME 8 County Line vs. Wonderview, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
at Izard County
GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
at Izard County
GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon
GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
at Benton
GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, date and time TBD