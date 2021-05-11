Sell-off in technology sector weighs on indexes

A sell-off in technology companies dragged stocks lower Monday, pulling the major indexes back from their recent record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 1% after wobbling between small gains and losses the first half of the day. The decline broke a three-day winning streak for the benchmark index, which set a record high Friday.

Big technology companies, including Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google's parent company, accounted for most of the index's decline. Communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also helped pull the market lower, outweighing gains in household goods makers, utilities and other sectors.

The S&P 500 index, which has notched a weekly gain in eight of the past 10 weeks, fell 44.17 points to 4,188.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.94 points, or 0.1%, to 34,742.82. The blue-chip index, which hit a record high Friday for the third straight day, had traded higher for much of Monday, but it dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading.

The Nasdaq lost 350.38 points, or 2.5%, to 13,401.86. The index is up just under 4% this year, lagging well behind the S&P 500's 11.5% gain.

Small-company stocks also had a rough day. The Russell 2000 index fell 58.93 points, or 2.6%, to 2,212.70.

The wave of selling handed the Nasdaq its worst day in more than seven weeks, as the index is heavily weighted with big technology stocks. The tech sector, which led the market's comeback in 2020, now lags the other 10 sectors in the S&P 500 this year with a gain of 3.9%.

Wall Street has been mostly rising in recent weeks amid expectations of an economic recovery and strong profits this year. Strong support from the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve and increasingly positive economic data have also encouraged investors to push stock prices to record highs, despite an undercurrent of worry about inflation and the potential for higher interest rates later this year.

The government's latest U.S. jobs report Friday showed that employers added 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the 975,000 economists were expecting. It was a steep drop from March's hiring pace of 770,000. The weak jobs number suggests the economy is still in recovery mode, and it bolsters the case for the Fed to keep interest rates low.

But keeping interest rates low means the potential for more inflation down the road. Commodity prices spiked in early trading before settling down. Copper rose 5% in the early going before reversing to a loss of 0.7%. Platinum, which has several industrial uses, rose 0.1%. Investors will get some key inflation data this week, especially on Wednesday when April's consumer price index is released.

Inflation has been a concern for investors since bond yields spiked earlier this year, but yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.57% late Friday.

Rising commodity prices are also starting to make a variety of everyday products more expensive. Analysts expect any increases in these measures going forward to be more mild and tied to the growing economy.

"This is more an effect of short-term confidence, not a long-term issue that we're worried about," said Andrea Bevis, senior vice president at UBS Private Wealth Management. "What matters most is what most prices are doing, and we don't foresee a big move further."