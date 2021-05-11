Single-vehicle crash leaves one man dead

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident on Joe T. Hensley Road that occured Monday morning.

Deputy coroner Eric Belcher pronounced David Nelson, 47, of Wright, dead at the scene, according to a news release.

At 8:46 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle accident in the 4000 block of Joe T. Hensley Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that Nelson was traveling west on the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, struck several trees and overturned, according to the release.

EASI Ambulance Service as well as the Wright-Pastoria and Altheimer volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene. Upon arrival at the site, first responders found that Nelson had succumbed to injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing, said Maj. Gary McClain, Jefferson County sheriff's office operations commander.