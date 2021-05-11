Super Quiz: Wedding Talk

A mutual promise to marry.
The groom-to-be.
The principal bridesmaid leading up to and during a wedding.
The person who holds the wedding rings until they are needed.
A holiday taken by a newly married couple.
Traditionally, the bride tosses this over her shoulder.
Something old, something new, something ------------, something blue.
What is the traditional color of the wedding dress in China?
In the U.S., on what finger is the wedding ring worn?
ANSWERS:
Engagement
Fiance
Maid/matron of honor
Ring bearer
Honeymoon
Wedding bouquet
Borrowed
Red
Fourth finger from the right on the left hand