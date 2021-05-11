Sections
Super Quiz: Wedding Talk

Today at 1:59 a.m.

  1. A mutual promise to marry.

  2. The groom-to-be.

  3. The principal bridesmaid leading up to and during a wedding.

  4. The person who holds the wedding rings until they are needed.

  5. A holiday taken by a newly married couple.

  6. Traditionally, the bride tosses this over her shoulder.

  7. Something old, something new, something ------------, something blue.

  8. What is the traditional color of the wedding dress in China?

  9. In the U.S., on what finger is the wedding ring worn?

ANSWERS:

  1. Engagement

  2. Fiance

  3. Maid/matron of honor

  4. Ring bearer

  5. Honeymoon

  6. Wedding bouquet

  7. Borrowed

  8. Red

  9. Fourth finger from the right on the left hand

