Suspect arrested

in assault at hotel

North Little Rock police arrested a local man at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of pulling a knife on a Comfort Inn and Suites employee, according to an arrest report.

Police went to the hotel, at 110 E. Pershing Blvd., after a man pulled the fire alarm and then pulled a knife on the employee, according to the report.

Police arrested Wesley Benson, 31, down the street from the hotel on a charge of aggravated assault.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond Monday evening.

LR man arrested

in home break-in

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responded to a breaking or entering call Sunday afternoon at a house on Johnson Road in Mabelvale, according to an arrest report.

Charlie Dale Calhoun, 66, of Little Rock was arrested on charges of breaking or entering a building or structure and second-degree terroristic threatening.

When the deputies arrived at the house about 3:30 p.m., the victim said she and a few neighbors saw two men leaving out the back door and fleeing in a car. The victim and other witnesses said Calhoun was one of the men involved, according to the report.

Deputies arrested Calhoun about 30 minutes later when they got word he was back on the property in his camper. He admitted to entering the house to try to steal the refrigerator, according to the report. While deputies placed Calhoun under arrest, he made several threats to the victim, according to the arrest report.

Calhoun was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday evening.