Three Fold set to expand into west Little Rock

Three Fold Noodles & Dumpling Co., 611 S Main St., Little Rock, is set to expand into a second, west Little Rock location, taking over the former Panera Bread space in the Pleasant Ridge Shopping Center, 11525 Cantrell Road.

Plans are to open six months down the line, “in late fall/early winter of this year,” said manager Rebecca Yan.

Meanwhile, plans continue to create a Three Fold prep facility the former Pinnacle Valley Restaurant, 8501 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, which Yan said will “supply the two retail stores.”

Yan credits the Three Fold Mobile food truck, which has been operating at 1509 Rebsamen Park Drive in Little Rock’s Riverdale — the site where owner Lisa Zhang originally planned to put that prep facility — for helping Three Fold break even during the past pandemic year.

“In general, we learned a big lesson in 2020: We need to put our eggs in two baskets,” she said Monday in announcing plans for the second brick-and-mortar “basket.”

The Riverdale operation will close down — at last check, Zhang had to put property up for sale — once that new second “basket” opens; however, the ultimate fate of the food truck is still uncertain.

Three Fold’s downtown phone number is (501) 372-1811. The website is eat3fold.com.