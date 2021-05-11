UA student selected as Truman Scholar

Coleman Warren of Farmington is among 62 college students nationwide selected as a 2021 Truman Scholar.

The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation provides up to $30,000 for graduate school to each aspiring public-service leader. The foundation seeks to name a Truman Scholar from every state, according to its website, with 845 candidates considered for the 2021 awards.

Warren attends the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he's majoring in political science and industrial engineering. He's the founder of a small-batch ice cream store, Simple + Sweet Creamery, that donates proceeds to nonprofits working to prevent child hunger.

Warren is also the university's student body president for the 2021-22 academic year.

Future plans for Warren include pursuing a master's degree in public policy and this summer opening a food truck using $15,000 won in the 2021 Arkansas Governor's Cup collegiate business plan competition, according to a UA announcement.