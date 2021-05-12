Air carrier planning to add state options

Southern Airways Express, which provides federally subsidized commercial air service to El Dorado, Harrison and Hot Springs, is expanding destination options and limited intra-state service for the first time.

The new service pattern, which will begin in June, will give each city two daily flights to Dallas and one flight to Memphis most days of the week, according to a news release. Hot Springs hadn't had service to Memphis since 2016.

"Hot Springs has been a favorite vacation spot for Memphis-area residents for many years, and we are excited to be able to offer them this even more convenient way to come and explore the hundreds of attractions our city has to offer," said Steve Arrison, chief executive officer of Visit Hot Springs.

To boost travel within the state, Southern is introducing weekend intra-state service which offers Friday and Sunday flights between Harrison, El Dorado, and Hot Springs without leaving the state's airspace.

"We think that connecting the state of Arkansas for the first time in many years is a winning strategy," said Stan Little, Southern's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our customers in Hot Springs can fly to a concert in El Dorado or to Harrison to enjoy the Ozarks or the 20-minute drive up to Branson."

Southern has been the airline for the three Arkansas cities since 2017 under the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program, under which small cities served by airlines before the industry was deregulated could still have commercial air service. Before the pandemic, the airline said it regularly set boarding records at each of the airports.