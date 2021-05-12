Arts outreach program focuses on senior citizens

As kids and parents participated in the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' May 8 Second Saturday Family FunDay workshop, instructor Shakeelah Rahmaan was busy packing art supplies into bags for senior citizens.

Approximately 20 bags contained paint, paper and pencils along with information about ASC's current and upcoming in-house exhibits.

The items will be distributed to senior citizens through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Center on Aging at White Hall, said Rahmaan, who is ASC's public programs coordinator.

This month's activity focuses on geometric shapes and colors, and encourages participants to be creative.

"It keeps them on their toes and thinking," she said.

The bags are delivered to senior citizens through UAMS and as part of ASC's outreach, the materials are free to them.

More so, these are stay-busy activities but help stimulate senior citizens' minds and keeps them engaged, especially with covid-19 restrictions and precautions that often keep senior citizens at home and alone, Rahmaan said.

This program requires them to participate through Zoom, which also requires learning new skills, she said.

"They are delighted to connect through this program," Rahmaan said.

In 2001, the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging created the Arkansas Aging Initiative, known as the Centers on Aging.

They established seven centers across the state with the mission of improving senior citizens' health through clinical care and innovative educational programs.

More information on the UAMS South Central Center on Aging programs is available by calling (870) 879-1440 or visiting their website uamscentersonaging.org.