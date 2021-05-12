Bank project alteringterrain in White Hall

In early February, Relyance Bank broke ground on its new headquarters, and construction is now well underway.

The bank's new location and three other large construction projects are changing the look of Sheridan Road at White Hall.

The approximately $15 million bank will be across the street from Smart Auto Group and Colton's Steak House & Grill.

Relyance's move-in target date is late spring 2022, said Andy Jenkins, the bank's chief information officer who is also serving as project manager.

At the moment, Jenkins said, construction is focused on building the pad, which is the first step in the establishment of the foundation.

Over the next few months, residents should see significant strides being made in the construction project, Jenkins said.

Clark Contractors LLC of Little Rock is the project's contractor, and Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Little Rock designed the approximately 40,000-square-foot, three-story building.

The first floor will have a pod-type design that's universal to the banking world, along with interactive teller machines. It will also house loan and credit offices, and a call center operation.

The second floor will provide ample space for the trust and wealth management offices, and human resources, while a boardroom and executive offices will be on the top floor.

The new headquarters will have about 100 employees to start, occupying about 70% of the building. That leaves room for future growth, said Chuck Morgan, Relyance Bank chairman and chief executive officer.

OTHER WHITE HALL PROJECTS

• Extended stay: Across Sheridan Road from the Relyance Bank construction site, White Hall developer and businessman Umesh "U.E." Patel is working on his $10 million-plus TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Patel broke ground on the extended-stay facility in April with the hope of having it operational by the summer of 2022, Patel said.

The rooms will provide guests with kitchens and other amenities needed for extended stays, and Patel said he expects most of his bookings to be out-of-towners, especially those who are working with local businesses.

• New Simmons branch: In January, Simmons Bank officials announced that they were building a second White Hall branch location at Sheridan and Robin roads. According to a company news release, plans include an opening in early 2022.

Daniel Robinson, regional community president for Simmons Bank at Pine Bluff, gave an update Tuesday about the architectural and construction plans.

"We are striving to get going as soon as possible," Robinson said.

Robinson believes the bank will be a nice addition to that area of White Hall and is excited about locating there.

It will be easy access for customers and the bank employees, he said. Robin Road cuts through to the City Hall area of White Hall.

"It's going to be great," Robinson said.

The construction of Relyance Bank's headquarters in White Hall is well underway on Sheridan Road, across the street from Smart Auto Group and Colton's Steak House & Grill. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)