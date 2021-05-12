Chamber sets event theme, logo

"Business Expo 2021 - Unity in Community" will be the theme and featured on the logo for the major event of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Business Expo will be held Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

This year's expo will be held around the same time as the Olympic summer games set to begin in late July, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"Like the Olympics, our Expo highlights people from various backgrounds coming together in the spirit of healthy competition, striving to be the best, achieving results and working towards that elite gold status," according to the chamber's newsletter.

Officials gave a special thank you to Travis Mosler of Crossbuck Creative for designing and sponsoring this year's logo.

EXPO DETAILS

Business Expo 2021 will be held Aug. 19 at the convention center starting with a breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. followed by the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations.

Booth reservations are currently taking place for past exhibitors. Registration opens up to the general public May 24. The chamber will release details through its email blast.

Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.