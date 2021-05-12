City of Rogers receives $4.85 million grant from Walton Family Foundation

ROGERS -- The City Council approved an agreement Tuesday with the Walton Family Foundation to receive almost $5 million for a street improvement project.

The city will receive $4,850,000 for the project to improve Poplar Street and 13th Street.

"We are excited to get this grant," John McCurdy, the city's director of development. McCurdy said bicycle infrastructure is a priority for the city and the foundation shares that interest.

He said it's one of the largest grants of its type the foundation has awarded. The city will have to match the grant, and McCurdy said the money will come from the bond for streets.

He said the grant will lead to not only improvements on Poplar and 13th, but also Oak Street.

The improvements will help enable commuting by bicycle and recreational improvements, McCurdy said.

He said the city is looking to build bike lanes off the streets. He described the lanes as wide sidewalks.

McCurdy said a roundabout is planned for the intersection at Poplar and 13th.

Council member Mark Kruger said he was appreciative of the grant, but he wanted to see the designs before approving the agreement.

McCurdy said the grant requires the city to build the designs submitted to the foundation.

Kruger requested to table the agreement for two weeks, but his motion failed.

The council then voted to approve the agreement.

The council also voted to:

• Waive competitive bidding to buy stun guns, associated equipment and warranties from Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Ariz.

• Send a permit request back to the Planning Commission, which denied the permit to Caliber Collision for vehicle repair at the southeast corner of the intersection South Bellview Road and West Ajax Avenue.