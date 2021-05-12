Body found in Mountain Pine ID'd as Hot Springs man, authorities say

A man found dead in Mountain Pine in late April has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of West Glazypeau Road on April 30 in reference to a dead man, according to a news release from the Garland County sheriff’s office. The man’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory and identified as 48-year-old Joseph Darnell Frazier of Hot Springs, authorities said.

He had been reported missing out of the Hot Springs Police Department on Feb. 8, the release states.

Authorities said the cause of Frazier’s death had not been determined and the investigation was ongoing.