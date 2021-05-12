Parent charged with 2nd-degree battery in assault of Little Rock high school coach

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree battery in the assault of a volunteer soccer coach from a Little Rock high school earlier this month, authorities said.

Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School Principal Duane Clayton said he received a call from the coach’s daughter on May 1 to inform him a parent, Gaylon Weaver, attacked the coach after a soccer game the previous night, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report.

Video footage reportedly shows Weaver walking up to the coach, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground, authorities said. Clayton reportedly said the video showed Weaver punching the man at least 40 times and kicking him in the ribs and around his abdomen.

According to the report, another coach seen in the video witnessed the attack but did not try to intervene.

The coach who was hit told investigators that the coach who saw the attack had called a child’s parent and told them the beaten man had “grabbed a female student,” according to the report. Authorities said the soccer coach denied grabbing the student.

Investigators said the coach, who had been hospitalized, had two black eyes that were bloodshot and swollen shut. He also had a large bruise to the back of his head and knuckle prints on the right side of his head, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Pulaski County Special School District released a statement saying that students from the boys and girls soccer teams traveled for an out of town game and there was an “incident” on the bus ride home.

“A parent became aware of the alleged incident and reportedly assaulted the volunteer coach,” the district said in the statement.

District spokeswoman Jessica Duff declined Monday to provide further details on the "incident."

Weaver was arrested and charged with second-degree battery, and later released on $5,000 bond, said Lt. Cody Burk, Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman.

The school district and the sheriff’s office said their investigations are ongoing.