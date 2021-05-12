Deputies: Pine Bluff man killed after vehicle strikes fallen tree

A Pine Bluff Man was killed Tuesday evening after his pickup struck a tree that had fallen into the road, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to a large tree down on Princeton Pike near Boy’s School Road, according to a Facebook post from Jefferson County sheriff’s office. Personnel from Jefferson County Road and the Bridge Department were also dispatched, the post states.

Authorities said a patrol deputy arrived on scene about 10 minutes later and saw the fallen tree was completely blocking both lanes of traffic on Princeton Pike.

While the deputy was trying to warn motorists of the hazard, the driver of a pickup, later identified as 61-year-old Ricky Lowe, struck the tree from the other side, authorities said. Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Foliage from the tree was blocking the driver’s view of the deputy’s emergency lights, according to the post.

Deputies described conditions as dark and rainy at the time of the crash.