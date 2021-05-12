Downtown Bentonville street gets rezoning OK

BENTONVILLE -- Mayor Stephanie Orman voted 'yes' to break a 4-4 tie to allow for a zoning change to a downtown street at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The council heard from people for and against the rezoning from medium-density residential to low-density residential on Southwest E Street on the land use map. The Planning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of the rezoning last week.

Yes votes for the amendment also from came from council members Cindy Acree, Aubrey Patterson, Octavio Sanchez and Holly Hook. Council members Tim Robinson, Gayatri Agnew, Chris Sooter and Bill Burckart voted 'no.'

Andy Johnson, who lives on Southwest E Street, talked ab0ut the mature trees and charm and historic nature of the street.

"It should have been low density from the start because it is low density," he said.

Some of those who spoke against the rezoning said downtown was still growing and more density is needed in the area. It also was asked what precedent the decision could perhaps have by another street wanting the same kind of treatment.

Burckart said he was concerned about the precedent of what he called a "one-off" could set. The city has to plan on a large scale and not street by street, he said.

Low-density residential areas include detached single-family residential properties with a typical density of three to eight units per acre, according to planning documents.

Medium-density residential areas include townhouse or duplex properties with a density of eight to 12 units per acre, according to planning documents.

Travis Matlock, city electric utility director, gave an update on the Lake Bella Vista dam damaged by flooding April 28.

The city has contracted with the Watershed Conservation Resource Center to help stabilize a 50- to 60-foot hole in the dam, Matlock said. The area around the dam is closed to the public, he said. The resource center has done stream bank restoration in the area. The city should have a plan in place in the coming weeks, Matlock said.

The dam was first damaged during flooding in 2008 and has had flood damage since.

Benton County will ask for state money to clean up the mess left by the flooding. The county and local cities estimate total public infrastructure damages at near $7 million.

Bentonville listed $589,400 in damages including an estimated $358,878 to Lake Bella Vista and the dam, according to information the city provided to the county.

Dennis Birge, city transportation director, also gave a street overlay update to the council.

The city plans to do 2.39 miles of mill and overlay work, and 7.56 miles of mastic seal in seven subdivisions, according to the presentation.