England man dies in 1-vehicle crash

An England man died in a one-vehicle crash early Monday in the Jefferson County town of Tucker, according to a preliminary fatality report by the Arkansas State Police.

David Nelson, 47, was driving a 2000 GMC west on Joe T. Henslee Road at approximately midnight when he lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the road and into a stand of trees before overturning in a ditch, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, the report said. The crash was investigated by the Jefferson County sheriff's office.