Finger hit by bullet in fight at LR eatery

A Little Rock man who got into an argument over his order at a McDonald's early Tuesday was shot in the finger by an employee, police said.

Officers responded to 7724 Geyer Springs Road just before 3:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Jessie Rose, 32, told officers that he got into a fight with an employee at the McDonald's at 8011 Geyer Springs Road after saying he did not receive his change, the report states.

Rose said he fought the employee outside the restaurant and the employee reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Rose in his right index finger, according to the report.

Managers at the McDonald's identified the employee to police as 39-year-old Willie Holmes of Little Rock, the report states.

The restaurant's manager told police that he sent Holmes home "because he shot someone," according to the report.

Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said no arrests have been made in the incident.