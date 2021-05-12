Harrison voters back plan for aquatic center

HARRISON -- In a special election on Tuesday, voters approved 0.5% in sales and use taxes to finance construction of a community/aquatic center and help fund operation of city parks.

With four of four precincts reporting, the unofficial total on a 0.25% sales tax to fund a $20 million bond issue for construction of Creekside Community Center was:

For: 918

Against: 635

With four of four precincts reporting, the unofficial total on a 0.25% permanent sales tax to help fund operations, maintenance and improvement of all park facilities was:

For: 917

Against: 638

Mayor Jerry Jackson said he was happy with the outcome.

"I want to first thank the people of Harrison for wanting to move our community forward in a positive way," said Jackson. "This is a start to many things including better health, revitalizing downtown, more jobs and a total better place for all of us. Thanks to the team that worked relentlessly to make Creekside a reality and last but most important we thank God for answering prayers that this be a campaign of respect."

The bond tax will sunset in 18 to 20 years, according to the project's Facebook page.

The other tax will be permanent. Revenue generated from that tax could also be used for capital improvements, acquisition of facilities, job creation and economic development, according to a legal notice of the election published in the Harrison Daily Times.

Harrison voters rejected a larger proposal in 2019, but the new community center has been scaled back from $40 million to $20 million, Jackson said. In 2019, the city was asking for a 0.75% sales tax for construction and a 0.25% sales tax for operations and maintenance.

Jackson said the elimination of a water park from the original plan trimmed millions of dollars.

He said the community center will still include an indoor competition swimming pool as well as a therapy pool and a pool for children.

The city purchased the old Harrison Junior High School property for $50,000, and the community center would be built there, incorporating some of the school buildings, including a gymnasium, Jackson said.

According to the Facebook page, the project would also include 2½ miles of paved, lighted trail extension and improvements at the city's sports complex, which has four baseball diamonds.

ETC Engineers & Architects of Little Rock designed Creekside Community Center.

The firm has designed a dozen or more similar community/aquatic centers across Arkansas.

On March 9, voters in Mountain Home -- 48 miles east of Harrison -- approved a 0.5% sales tax to build a $38.6 million multipurpose/ aquatic center, improve parks and fund park operations.