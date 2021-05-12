Happy birthday (May 12): Many of your relationships will pay off, though none so handsomely as your investment in people. You bring out an honesty in others that makes for interesting and fortifying interactions. You'll make many friends, yet each relationship will be unique.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You choose business arrangements that serve common interests and friendships with people who have complementary qualities. And you choose your passions based on ... well, the methodology there is mysterious, even to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To know requires being open to knowing. You cannot shun, ignore, negate, reject or protect yourself against that which you are in the process of understanding. Awareness, by its very nature, is a welcoming state.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): All those things that happened before were happening right now. All the things that haven't happened yet will also occur right now. To live right now is to live in the only time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It would seem that we have to fight against the situations we don't approve of, but to do so only creates more conflict and holds negative feelings in place. What are you willing to understand about it? This is the key.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Social media posts give the impression that everyone is coping beautifully, working efficiently, and living their best life. You know better, and you'll lead with awareness and compassion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No one makes you feel love, annoyance or anything else. Those feelings are a reaction to your thoughts about people. You'll examine and change your thoughts to cultivate a better mood.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Thoughts cause feelings, and then feelings cause thoughts, and then the cycle rolls along like a bike headed downhill. Is it exhilarating? Does it go where you want? Much depends on whether you know how to balance and steer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You learn much about yourself by interacting with the ones who are attracted to you. Your repeat customers resonate with you for reasons that will be a delight to discover.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's so fun to be able to save the day, and you'll be in just the right place and time with all the right stuff (willingness, awareness, kindness) to do this for someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You say yes to what is happening, and that will turn out to be the only word you need. "Yes" will affirm the present, add energy and open the gates to the route of ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's generally believed animals lack rich interior lives, but the time you've spent with animals has convinced you otherwise. You'll be favorably affected by a member of the animal kingdom today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Silent strangers put you in touch with your expectation and fantasies in a way that relationships with known, talking people cannot. The magic question: What did you want before you heard what the other person wanted?

EXPECTATION TRIANGULATION

Can’t do everything? It means you’re normal. Still expect yourself to do everything? Also, normal. Now, if you drop the expectation, then that’s when you start to become extraordinary. Mercury and Saturn connect in a most auspicious trine. Thinking differently is easy; just choose different thoughts. To change the picture, first pop it out of the frame.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Leo married to a Pisces man I love but am not in love with. We have two children ages 6 and 10. I find myself attracted to others but never act on those feelings. I fantasize about being divorced even though there is nothing terribly wrong with my husband. I just can’t help but think I could be happy, truly happy, with someone else. What do you think I should do?”

A: The moon, Mercury and Venus are all in the fickle Gemini now with an accompanying craving for novelty, a thirst for fresh blood and heartfelt buy-in for anything that promises excitement. Over the next months, these transits will pass, but what will remain is the fact that good relationships take work. In your case, the work is forbearance and maturity. Your fire sign nature craves passion, but no long relationship can exist at a fever pitch for all time. Or even for half of the time. Or even for a week at a time.

There’s something bigger at stake here, and if you lose it by giving in to immature and selfish impulses, it will be a difficult mistake to bounce back from.

The answer may be to find other ways to bring pleasure and excitement into your life. New work, travel, a hobby, a challenge… you are due for adventures, so make them happen. As for “truly happy” it usually comes from making decisions you can truly stand behind.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jason Biggs was a Hollywood pro at age 5 and kept on entertaining with the box-office hits “American Pie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and the popular television series “Orange is the New Black” and “Outmatched.” His Taurus sun and sensitive Cancer moon suggests a humor developed as a defense buffer from harsh realities. Venus in witty Gemini hints that Biggs is even more charming than the characters he plays.