Idaho law thwarts gun-violence moves

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence.

The new law was enacted less than a week after a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school injured two students and a custodian.

The Republican governor signed the measure Monday. It passed the Idaho House and Senate with veto-proof majorities and carried an emergency notice, meaning it went into effect with Little’s signature.

The new law is retroactive to Jan. 20, the day Biden was sworn in as president. It prevents all Idaho government entities from enforcing executive orders, federal laws, treaties, agency orders and rules of the U.S. government involving firearms, firearm components and accessories, or ammunition that conflict with the Idaho Constitution.

The signing followed Thursday’s shooting in Rig-by, where police have said a sixth-grade girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired several rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School, about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

All three victims were shot in the extremities and none had life-threatening injuries, authorities have said. The girl was disarmed by a teacher.

Idaho already has a law passed in 2014 stating that the state’s government cannot enforce federal actions that infringe upon Second Amendment rights.

Biden’s efforts include a move to crack down on “ghost guns” — homemade firearms put together from purchased gun parts that lack serial numbers; tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces which allow them to be fired from a shoulder, like a rifle; and so-called red flag laws that allow people to seek court orders that temporarily bar people from accessing firearms if they pose a danger to themselves or others.