• Walter Eichinger, a court spokesman in Linz, Austria, said a 63-year-old man, whose name wasn't released because of privacy laws, was ordered to pay his 70-year-old ex-wife about $1,220 after being convicted of intentionally infecting her with the coronavirus by coughing at her.

• Victor Cuevas, 26, of Houston, Texas, faces acharge of evading arrest after an off-duty deputy said Cuevas fled in an SUV after being told to get a wandering pet tiger, which has not been found, back into his house.

• Cary Hays III, chief magistrate judge of Crawford County, Ga., is facing ethics charges after being accused of following a handcuffed inmate who had repeatedly cursed at him during a hearing out into a hallway and throwing him against a wall.

• Mustafa Qadiri, 38, of Irvine, Calif., pleaded innocent to charges he obtained $5 million in federal coronavirus-relief loans for phony businesses and then used the money for vacations and to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, prosecutors said.

• Mark Ackett, 52, the girls track coach and fashion design teacher at a high school in Valrico, Fla., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of secretly recording videos of students as they changed clothes in a dressing room.

• Jorie Walker, who was 17 at the time, faces life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting his former girlfriend's cousin in a New Iberia, La., fast-food restaurant parking lot in 2018 during an argument over a stolen pair of expensive tennis shoes.

• Corey Pujols, 27, a doughnut shop worker in Tampa, Fla., faces a manslaughter charge after being accused of punching a 77-year-old customer, who died after falling and hitting his head on the floor, for being "extremely rude" by repeatedly calling Pujols a racial slur.

• Michelle Boat, convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing her estranged husband's girlfriend to death as the girlfriend sat in her pickup in Pella, Iowa, a year ago, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

• Chris Crippen of the Virginia Living Museum, said a rare calico-patterned Maine lobster, with its head, tail and claws dotted with dark blue and bright orange spots and now named "Freckles," is going to the museum's aquarium after it avoided being served for dinner at a Manassas restaurant.