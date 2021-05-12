Israelis level Gaza high-rise

JERUSALEM -- Israel on Tuesday stepped up its attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a high-rise used by the Hamas militant group and killing at least three militants in their hideouts as Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel.

It was the heaviest fighting between the two enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the offensive, while Gaza militants unleashed a fierce late-night barrage of rockets that set off air-raid sirens and explosions throughout the densely populated Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The onslaught was so relentless that at one point Israel's Iron Dome rocket-defense system seemed to be overwhelmed.

Five Israelis, including three women and a child, were killed by rocket fire Tuesday, and dozens were wounded. The death toll in Gaza rose to 35 Palestinians, including 10 children, according to the Health Ministry. Over 200 people were wounded.

In another sign of widening unrest, demonstrations broke out in Arab communities across Israel, where protesters set dozens of vehicles on fire in confrontations with police.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since a 50-day war in the summer of 2014. The current round of violence, sparked by religious tensions in the contested city of Jerusalem, increasingly resembled that devastating war.

The booms of Israeli airstrikes and hisses of outgoing rocket fire could be heard in Gaza throughout the day, and large plumes of smoke from targeted buildings rose into the air. Israel resumed a policy of airstrikes aimed at killing wanted militants and began to take down entire buildings -- a tactic that drew heavy international criticism in 2014.

In Israel, the nonstop barrages of rocket fire left long streaks of white smoke in their wake, while the explosions of anti-rocket interceptors boomed overhead. Air-raid sirens wailed throughout the day, sending panicked residents scurrying for cover.

In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said that Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant groups "have paid, and I tell you here, will pay a heavy price for their aggression."

He claimed that Israel had killed dozens of militants and inflicted heavy damage on hundreds of targets.

"This campaign will take time," he said. "With determination, unity and strength, we will restore security to the citizens of Israel."

He stood alongside Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a political rival, in a show of unity. "There are lots of targets lined up. This is only the beginning," Gantz said. The military said it was activating some 5,000 reservists and sending troop reinforcements to the Gaza border.

Israeli military spokesman Hidai Zilberman said that the Israeli army has its "foot on the gas" and that attacks on the Gaza Strip probably would intensify in the coming days.

Netanyahu convened an emergency security meeting Tuesday with Gantz, army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, intelligence chief Nadav Argaman, National Security Council chief Meir Ben Shabbat and other senior officials in Tel Aviv.

In addition to calling up eight reserve border police battalions, the Israeli military got government approval to mobilize another 5,000 reservists from various units. Israel said it was deploying more Iron Dome anti-rocket systems.

The current violence has coincided with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a time of heightened religious sentiments.

Critics say heavy-handed Israeli police measures in and around Jerusalem's Old City helped stoke nightly unrest. Another flash point has been the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are under threat of eviction by Jewish settlers.

Confrontations broke out over the weekend at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the third-holiest site in Islam and the holiest site in Judaism. Over four days, Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians in the compound who hurled stones and chairs at the forces. At times, police fired stun grenades into the carpeted mosque.

On Monday evening, Hamas began firing rockets from Gaza. From there on, the escalation was rapid.

In a televised address, Hamas' exiled leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said Israel bore responsibility. "It's the Israeli occupation that set Jerusalem on fire, and the flames reached Gaza," he said.

CHILDREN REPORTED KILLED

Palestinian health officials gave no breakdown on the death toll in Gaza, but Islamic Jihad confirmed that three senior commanders were killed in a strike on their hideout in a Gaza City apartment building. The Health Ministry said 10 children and a woman were also killed.

Netanyahu said Israel had attacked hundreds of targets. The fiercest attack was a set of airstrikes that took down a 12-story building. The building housed important Hamas offices, as well as a gym and some businesses. Israel fired a series of warning shots before demolishing the building, allowing people to flee and there were no casualties reported.

The Israeli military said hundreds of rockets were fired toward Israel. Two women, including an Indian caregiver, were killed in rocket strikes in the southern city of Ashkelon.

Late Tuesday, Hamas said it unleashed a barrage of 130 rockets toward Tel Aviv in response to the destruction of the high-rise. As the rockets rose into the skies, mosques across Gaza blared with chants of "God is great," "victory to Islam" and "resistance."

One rocket killed a woman in the city of Rishon LeZion, and another struck a bus in the nearby city of Holon, wounding three people, including a young girl.

The violence was beginning to spill over to Israel's own Arab population, where angry demonstrations broke out across the country.

In the central city of Lod, thousands of mourners joined a funeral for an Arab man killed by a suspected Jewish gunman the previous night. The crowd clashed with police, and set a synagogue and some 30 vehicles, including a police car, on fire, Israeli media outlets reported. Paramedics said a 56-year-old man was seriously hurt when his car was pelted with stones.

The city's mayor, Yair Revivo, described the situation in the mixed Jewish-Arab city as "civil war," and the government ordered a deployment of paramilitary border guards from the West Bank to Lod.

In neighboring Ramle, ultranationalist Jewish demonstrators were filmed attacking cars belonging to Arabs. In the northern port town of Acre, protesters torched a Jewish-owned restaurant and hotel. Police arrested dozens of others at Arab protests in other towns.

RESTRAINT URGED

Governments around the world were appealing for restraint on both sides, and Egypt had dispatched a security delegation to Gaza in hopes of brokering a cease-fire, according to Arabic media outlets.

Diplomats sought to intervene, with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations working to deliver a cease-fire. All three serve as mediators between Israel and Hamas.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded a halt to the "spiraling" violence, a U.N. spokesman said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the Israeli foreign minister to condemn the Hamas attacks and "reiterate the important message of deescalation," the State Department said.

The escalation takes place at a time of political limbo in Israel.

Netanyahu has been caretaker prime minister since an inconclusive parliamentary election in March. After failing to form a coalition government by a deadline last week, his political rivals have now been given the opportunity.

The support of an Arab-backed party with Islamist roots is key for the anti-Netanyahu bloc. But the current tensions might deter the party's leader, Mansour Abbas, from joining a coalition with Jewish parties, at least for the time being.

The sides have three more weeks to reach a deal. If they fail, Israel would likely be plunged into an unprecedented fifth election campaign in just over two years.

