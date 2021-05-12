3 Georgians say innocent of hate crime

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Three Georgia men entered innocent pleas to federal hate crime charges Tuesday in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot after being spotted running in the white defendants' neighborhood.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, as well as a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, entered pleas before a U.S. magistrate judge.

The McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020, according to authorities. Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.

On April 28, the Justice Department charged the McMichaelses and Bryan, who are all white, with violating Arbery's civil rights, as well as with attempted kidnapping for using their trucks and guns to try to detain him.

Justice Department prosecutors said they plan to quickly share their evidence with defense attorneys, a sign they're moving swiftly even with state murder charges still pending against the same defendants.

Killer at party was snubbed, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A gunman who killed six people at a Colorado birthday party held by his girlfriend's family over the weekend opened fire because he had not been invited and then killed himself, police said Tuesday.

The shooter had been in a relationship with one of the victims for about a year and had a history of controlling and jealous behavior, Colorado Springs police Lt. Joe Frabbiele said at a news conference. Police said the gunman had no reported incidents of domestic violence during the relationship and didn't have a criminal history. No protective orders were in place.

Frabbiele identified the gunman as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias and the other victims as members of his girlfriend's extended family.

Investigators don't know yet how the suspect obtained the weapon, which Frabbiele described as a Smith & Wesson handgun. He said it was originally purchased by someone else in 2014 at a local gun store and was not reported stolen. The suspect had two 15-round magazines, one of which was empty, and police found 17 spent shells at the scene.

The attack follows a series of mass shootings -- defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter -- to plague the U.S. this year, including one on March 22 at a crowded supermarket in Boulder, Colo., that killed 10 people, including a police officer.

Man tied to 8 Atlanta deaths indicted

ATLANTA -- A man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday on murder charges by two separate grand juries, and one prosecutor filed notice that she'll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robert Aaron Long, 22, in the March 16 slayings of Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63. A separate grand jury in Cherokee County indicted Long in a separate shooting there that resulted in the killings of Xiaojie "Emily" Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also filed notice that she intends to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against Long, who is white. The hate crime charges are based on the actual or perceived race, national origin, sex and gender of the four women killed, the notice says.

Georgia's new hate crimes law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime. After a person is convicted of an underlying crime, a jury must determine whether it's a hate crime, which carries an additional penalty.

2 sheriff's deputies slain in Texas town

EDEN, Texas -- Two sheriff's deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state's Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released later in a statement. The sheriff's office referred calls to the Department of Public Safety.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was "heartbroken" to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies' bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter that "our hearts go out" to the family and friends of the two deputies, who were killed Monday night.

"This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities," Abbott said.

Eden, which is home to about 1,300 people, is roughly 210 miles southwest of Dallas.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports