Institutional racism

In a recent letter to the editor, a writer said he believes there is no structural/systemic racism in the United States. Another name for structural racism is institutional racism, and there is and always has been institutional racism in America. For hundreds of years federal laws have kept Black and brown people from enjoying the freedoms that white Americans have taken for granted. People of color have been discriminated against by the criminal justice system, employment, housing, education, athletics, and military, just to name a few.

One example of institutional racism was the practice of "redlining," which is the systemic denial of home loans for persons of color. Redlining started in 1933 and lasted until 1968. Color-coded maps of every metropolitan area in the country were created. Green areas (white neighborhoods) were the safest, and red areas (Black neighborhoods) were deemed the riskiest. The Home Owners Loan Corporation, the FHA, the real estate system, and other government agencies collaborated with banks to deny mortgages and loans to African Americans. Because of this, cities became segregated when whites left for other areas. Blacks were denied the benefit of wealth accumulation from home ownership.

COINTELPRO was a series of covert and illegal projects directed by J. Edgar Hoover, the director of the FBI, starting in 1956, targeting individuals and groups the FBI considered subversive. The goal was to "expose, disrupt, and neutralize" these movements. The civil rights movement and its leaders were heavily targeted.

Currently, institutional racism exists in some state legislatures. Numerous laws have been passed to limit voting rights. African Americans are the primary target.

There are a multitude of ways Blacks have experienced institutional racism in America. To learn more about institutional racism read "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson; the 10th anniversary edition of "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander; and "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock

People before profits

In response to French Hill's recent newsletter: Well, I'm an Arkansan who agrees with President Biden that we have a huge untapped resource--the ultra-rich and corporations. It's their turn to pay a fair share of taxes to offset these greatly needed projects--infrastructure (jobs), renewable energy development (jobs), health care for all Americans (like the majority of developed nations who put the well-being of their citizens before loopholes for the wealthy). It's time to go back to putting people before profits.

Go Joe, go!

MICHELLE SNYDER

Maumelle

Human life is a gift

We who value the sanctity of human life have one question for Rita Ritchie, who would encourage us to put our "Christian principles forth by providing for these unwanted children."

Just at what point did those who engaged in procreation activities decide that these children were "unwanted"? Either all human life is a gift from God or none is.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

Not right time for tax

Having been involved with several small businesses in Little Rock through my 40-plus years of residency here, I've obviously been a proponent of growth, investment and vision (especially on the part of our politicians). I've also questioned the efficiency and value received from the utilization of our tax dollars.

Although I applaud Mayor Scott for his vision of a better Little Rock, I don't see his proposed sales tax (particularly of a size that expands the city's budget by approximately 25 percent) as properly timed. I am of the "camp" that believes sales taxes are regressive, impacting middle- and lower-income residents disproportionately.

As a volunteer at several local groups dealing with the homeless and underserved, there are many, many of our neighbors still struggling from the impact of covid-19. In addition, it's still not clear as to the potential spread of virus variants and the possibility of a "spike up" this winter, around the time the proposed new sales tax would go into effect (Jan. 1). Let's wait a bit--get more firmly on our feet.

STEVE LUCCHI

Little Rock

Vet care in pandemic

I think it is time for vets to back off their rule that pet owners can't come inside. I know vets are vaccinated and most people are now. If we have been vaccinated, there is no reason for them to continue to ban us from the office.

When you pay a vet, a great portion of what you are paying for is the privilege of communicating with that vet. When they refuse to see you or return calls as mine has done, then they need to reduce the charge for the less-than-ideal care they are giving. I'm sure they've enjoyed this time of refusing to deal with pet parents while still charging the same fees.

The covid pandemic is diminishing as time goes by. When my dog has to see the vet, I want what I am paying for, the opportunity to communicate with the vet. It has not been made any easier by their back-talking staff who have been instructed to treat pet parents badly by the vet, according to them. I want the best possible care for my sweet fur baby. and that has to include a vet who is willing to see my dog and communicate, face-to-face, with me.

SUZIE RIDGLEY

Maumelle