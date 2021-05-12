LR Rangers return to the pitch in a new league

Will Montgomery, like most last summer, found himself with far more time on his hands than usual.

By the time the Little Rock Rangers' 2020 campaign was set to begin, it had been long canceled, along with the summer schedule for the entire Rangers academy program.

Montgomery, who doubles as the head coach of both the Rangers senior team and its youth squads, made sure to spend that much more time with his family -- it's at a premium once soccer season rolls around.

But he also wanted to read, learn and ultimately become a better coach, even if there weren't games to be played.

"It gave me some time to do my homework on USL [League] Two," Montgomery said. "It's a little more structured, so it gave me a chance to see what the league is about and the competition is in our conference."

Study time for Montgomery and the Rangers is up.

Tonight, they'll make their USL League Two debut when they host Houston FC at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It's the first of seven home games for the Little Rock Rangers as they transition from the National Premier Soccer League to USL 2.

The core of the Rangers remains intact.

Founded in 2016 under the leadership of President and General Manager Jonathan Wardlaw, the Rangers are an amateur squad comprised of local players, mainly current and former college soccer players representing the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College and Central Baptist College, among others.

The new affiliation brings a different challenge for the Rangers, who finished 4-5-1 in 2019 before losing in the semifinals of the NPSL's Heartland Conference playoffs.

USL 2, operated by the United Soccer League -- home to nearly all of Major League Soccer's affiliate clubs -- is viewed as a much more legitimate route to the professional ranks than the NPSL. Multiple MLS standouts and U.S. men's national team players -- including Gyasi Zardes, Aaron Long and Daryl Dike -- played in USL 2 during their years as college players.

Wardlaw said USL 2 had approached him after the Rangers' inaugural season in 2016 and expressed interest in the Little Rock market. It wasn't until USL 2 announced its academy league last summer, though, that Wardlaw knew it was time for his club to make the switch.

"We have a rapidly growing youth program," Wardlaw said. "Being able to offer a true and direct pathway to professional soccer for our players is just something that no other club in the state can offer."

The Rangers got a taste of the pros over the weekend when they traveled to Tennessee for a closed-door exhibition against USL Championship squad Memphis 901.

Although the tune-up resulted in a 5-0 loss for the Rangers, Montgomery left excited by his team's youth. That includes Bowdoin College junior Jack Selig, an alum of Hot Springs' Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, and Little Rock Central senior Aidan Leach.

"Youth players see a pathway now, they see a definition that they can aspire to get to locally," Montgomery said. "I always have an unwritten policy: If you're a local and you want to be a part of the Rangers, you're welcome to try out."

The Rangers' presence isn't just for the players. It's also for the fans that will return to War Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years.

And as it was in the NPSL, the Rangers' home turf will be far and away the largest in USL 2 -- with a capacity of 54,000-plus, War Memorial well outmatches the many small college and high school venues that the league's other 83 clubs call home.

"They love War Memorial," Montgomery said. "For some, it's an eye-opening experience. They've heard about the crowds but never played in front of crowds that big, so they're looking forward to it and they're excited [to entertain fans again]."