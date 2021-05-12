Man shot by police facing charges

Little Rock police arrested and charged a man who was shot by police over the weekend, according to a Police Department spokesman.

Spokesman Mark Edwards said Michael Smith, 37, is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail.

He is charged with felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder, felony fleeing police, felony battery and misdemeanor unauthorized use of another's vehicle.

Officers were sent about 4 a.m. Saturday to Cleveland Street to investigate a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Police Chief Keith Humphrey said at a news conference that afternoon.

The encounter with the driver resulted in the officer getting his hand and firearm lodged in the vehicle's door and the officer being dragged 15-20 feet, according to reports. As the officer struggled to free his hand, a shot was fired from the firearm, Humphrey said. The officer, who suffered minor injuries, was subsequently able to pull his hand free, according to reports.

Smith was found a short distance away in the wrecked vehicle. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital, Humphrey said.

Edwards said the Police Department is still investigating the officer's use of force in the case. The officer was not identified.