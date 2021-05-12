• Taylor Swift was honored as a global icon on Tuesday at the Brit Awards in a ceremony held in front of a live audience of 4,000 in London as part of a test return to mass-attendance events. Britain's leading music prize ceremony was used as a pilot event by the government ahead of the expected full easing of coronavirus restrictions this summer. Attendees at London's O2 Arena, who included 2,500 key workers and their guests who had received tickets in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, were not socially distanced or required to wear masks. However, they had to provide a negative covid-19 test ahead of the show. Swift became the first woman to receive the global icon prize, which has previously been awarded to superstars such as Elton John and David Bowie. The 31-year-old, who was also nominated in the international female solo artist category, is the biggest selling artist in the U.K. so far in 2021 following the release of her re-recorded album "Fearless." Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the ceremony, Britain's equivalent of the Grammys. The Brits pilot is part of the government's Events Research Program, which has recently seen crowds return to soccer matches, an outdoor gig and a nightclub. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had said this year's awards were an opportunity to "reunite live audiences with the best of British talent." Those who attend will also be tested and monitored after the event as part of the research.

• Teen Vogue has chosen Versha Sharma, a top editor at NowThis, to replace Alexi McCammond as editor in chief after a swirl of controversy over McCammond's past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets. Sharma takes over May 24 at the digital-only publication after McCammond and the Conde Nast title parted ways before her appointment took effect. "I am incredibly excited and grateful for this awesome opportunity," the 34-year-old Sharma tweeted of Monday's announcement. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Sharma grew up in Louisiana and lives in New York. She became managing editor of NowThis, a digital news site, in 2015. In 2012, she covered the U.S. presidential election for MSNBC.com. She is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award with the NowThis Reports team for a short documentary about the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. McCammond, who is Black, was tapped in March at age 27 as the incoming editor in chief to replace Lindsay Peoples Wagner, but derogatory tweets from when she was a teenager and college student in 2011 caused a backlash. Calls for the magazine to replace McCammond mounted quickly, with more than 20 Teen Vogue staff members writing management in support of readers and others alarmed by the now-deleted tweets.