Low-income earners

can get internet aid

Low-income Arkansans today can begin applying for discounts on broadband service through a relief program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a $3.2 billion initiative that offers monthly discounts of up to $50 for eligible households. The effort also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the family contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

Arkansans that earn 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or who receive household assistance through other federal food and medical aid programs are eligible for the broadband discount.

Others who have experienced a loss of income because of the pandemic also may be eligible to participate.

More information is available at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or by calling (833) 511-0311. Households also can enroll at broadband.arkansas.gov.

-- Andrew Moreau

Deepening, widening

set for Suez Canal

CAIRO -- Egypt on Tuesday announced plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal where a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the crucial waterway in March.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabe, announced details of the plan in a televised ceremony in the canal's city of Ismailia. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and top government officials attended the ceremony.

The plan includes widening the canal's southernmost stretch by about 40 yards to the east, on the side of the Sinai Peninsula, Rabei said. That segment also would be deepened to 72 feet, from 66 feet. That part of the canal is 18 miles long.

The plan includes a 6 mile-long extension of a second lane of the waterway that opened in 2015.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship, ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23. It was extracted six days later by a flotilla of tugboats.

The vessel is still held in the canal's Great Bitter Lake during a financial dispute between its owners and the Suez Canal Authority.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls

4.34, ends at 624.31

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 624.31, down 4.34.

"The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all closed lower on Tuesday over growing concern that rising commodity prices and labor shortages could become longer-term inflation," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.