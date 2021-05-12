Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

QB Brennan, 37, dies

Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. "He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him," Terry Brennan said of his son. Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the 2007 regular season. Georgia ended Hawaii's hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl. He was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons. Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, Calif. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking.

BASEBALL

Yankees activate Voit

Major-league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and made his season debut Tuesday night against Tampa Bay, going 0 for 3. The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hit .389 (7 for 18) with 2 doubles and 3 home runs during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment from May 4-9 with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit missed the first 34 games for the Yankees, who went 18-16. He batted .277 last season with 22 home runs and 52 RBI in 213 at-bats over 56 games. New York first basemen hit .153 (19 for 124) in his absence with 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Tatis positive for covid-19

San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. has tested positive for covid-19 and was put on the injured list Tuesday, along with two teammates. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis' positive test in a phone call late Monday night. Tingler said the 22-year-old shortstop was symptom-free at the moment, and there is no exact timetable for his return. Infielder-outfielders Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were put on the injured list for contact-tracing protocols. Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine home runs and 23 runs.

Braves sign P Roark

Right-hander Tanner Roark has signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves. The 34-year-old was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on April 30 with a 6.43 ERA in 1 start and 2 relief appearances. He was 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts for Toronto last year. Roark is 76-68 with a 3.85 ERA in nine seasons, including six with Washington. He has won at least 10 games in four seasons, including 2016, when he was 16-10 with a 2.83 ERA for the Nationals.

Cubs lose Marisnick

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Class AAA Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick also had trouble with each of his hamstrings last year during the pandemic-shortened season. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with 4 home runs and 14 RBI in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February. Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12. The Cubs also announced reliever Kyle Ryan cleared waivers and was outrighted to Iowa.

Zimmermann retires

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned two All-Star selections. Zimmermann posted a career record of 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and 2014 while with the Nationals. The 34-year-old right-hander from Auburndale, Wis., made two relief appearances for his home-state team this season and had an 0-0 record with a 7.94 ERA. He went 19-9 with a 3.25 ERA and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2013 for Washington. He finished fifth in the Cy Young Award balloting the next season after going 14-5 with a 2.66 ERA. He threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins on Sept. 28, 2014, the last day of the regular season.

BOXING

Fury vs. Joshua gets location

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said Tuesday. Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. He said Aug. 14 is his preferred date because the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have finished, making the Joshua-Fury fight a bigger "global spectacle." "It's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia," Hearn told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "To be honest with you, I don't mind giving you that information." Fury's U.S. promoter, Bob Arum, has previously said Saudi Arabia would be the location of the fight. It would be Joshua's second fight in the kingdom. He reclaimed his WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz there in December 2019. Fury hasn't fought since beating Deontay Wilder in February 2020 to capture the WBC title.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic shouted at the umpire before regaining his cool to see out his rain-delayed second-round match against Taylor Fritz at the Italian Open on Tuesday. With conditions worsening during the second set and rain getting heavier, the defending champion's temper boiled over and he roared, "How much more do you want to play?" at the umpire. He added: "I asked you three times and you are not checking anything." Djokovic, who has won the Italian Open five times, went on to beat the American 6-3, 7-6 (5). "I was stressed out in the end obviously, but I think it was the right call to stop the match," Djokovic said. Djokovic, back in action after sitting out the Masters tournament in Madrid, was leading by a set and a break but was unable to serve out at 5-4 in the second. Play was then suspended for approximately three hours. Earlier, ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini rallied to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego also advanced, celebrating his birthday by beating 14th-seeded Gael Monfils 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. In the women's tournament, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko ousted 16th-seeded Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-1, and Kristina Mladenovic upset 10th-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4. Madison Keys rallied to win an all-American derby against Sloane Stephens 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.