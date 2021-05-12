100 years ago

May 12, 1921

• Three hundred voluntary subscribers to the $100,000 fund for the new City hospital will be made defendants in suits to collect the subscriptions, which approximate $30,000. The suits will be filed immediately. The decision to sue the subscribers, some of whom have invited suits for collection of the amounts they subscribed, was reached yesterday at a meeting of the Hospital and Health Committee of the City Council.

50 years ago

May 12, 1971

• The question of whether racial segregation in a school district stemmed from de jure or de facto conditions will be "the focal point of controversy" in school desegregation cases, Herschel H. Friday of Little Rock, attorney for the West Memphis School Board, said Tuesday. Friday gave his views of the United States Supreme Court's April 20 desegregation decisions in a brief prepared for federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele, who has the West Memphis school case on his docket.

25 years ago

May 12, 1996

• Pulaski County justices of the peace always did more than just perform weddings but no one paid them much attention. All that's apparently changed. A record number of candidates are seeking seats on the Pulaski County Quorum Court in 1996 thanks to a growing two-party system and increasing attention on regional issues such as the jail, property reappraisal and the River Project, which voters are paying a one-year, 1-cent sales tax increase to fund. "It's finally maturing in the public mind into a legislative body instead of a bunch of Yahoos that sit around and discuss county politics," said Little Rock political consultant Jerry Russell.

10 years ago

May 12, 2011

• The state's largest airport faces spending more than $700,000 on a project that includes fixing a flooding problem that creates the potential for a security breach. A water-retention area at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, can fill up to the point that water tops a security fence, which could allow a person to swim over it and into the secure part of the field. Whenever the potential for such a breach occurs there, the airport must post a security guard near the retention pond, which is just east of Roosevelt Road and Grundfest Drive.