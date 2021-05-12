Panel to discuss school options, scholarships

The Reform Alliance organization is hosting a virtual town hall tonight featuring a panel that will speak about educational options for students with learning disabilities as well as those in foster care or from military families.

The event is at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live.

The panel members will share experiences with Arkansas' Succeed Scholarship program and the latest updates on other educational opportunities for students, including the "Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program Act."

The program will pay for private school tuition and fees for about 250 low-income students who meet eligibility requirements. Individual and corporate taxpayers would be eligible to receive tax credits by donating to organizations that fund the scholarships.

Rachel Hubbard from Second Chance Youth Ranch, Jody Bergstrom from Camp Alliance, Courtney Williams from the Compass Academy and Cheri Stevenson from Access Academy will serve on the panel.

Emmy Henley, managing director of The Reform Alliance, will moderate the discussion.

"Some families are desperately looking for help for students whose needs are not being met in their current learning environments," Henley said.

"We want to make sure these families know about options and have accurate information so they are able to make informed decisions that would improve their education experience."

More information about The Reform Alliance -- a nonprofit organization that manages the Succeed Scholarship program -- is available at its website: thereformalliance.org.