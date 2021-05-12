Phase IIplan forschoolsgets OK

A plan for the use of $3 million in the second wave of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds was introduced to the Watson Chapel School Board on Monday night.

Superintendent Jerry Guess said the plan did not require the formal acceptance of the board, but board members had agreed with the details.

The second wave, also known as ESSER II, will go toward heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements, and help with academic improvements. The district has already been allocated $6.8 million in Phase III relief funding, which will go toward helping students catch up academically.

District officials used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief I funds for personal protection equipment, water fountains, Chromebooks, laptops for staff members and sanitation.

Classified and certified employees working during summer school will receive an increase of $5 per hour from phase II relief funds.

Christopher Dutton was appointed Zone 3 board member Monday. Dutton will complete the five-year term to which the late Ronnie Reynolds was originally appointed and then served partially by Morgan Tillman, who resigned last month.

Dutton is expected to run for a full term in the November election.

In other district news:

• Watson Chapel schools received $1,395,938.20 of revenue and spent $1,307,058.62 in non-activity funds through April. That left an ending balance of $9,665,374.25.

• Lorie Jones was hired as a media specialist.

• The board accepted letters of resignation from elementary teachers Danyell Hughes, Sakira Harrison and Britney Sahlmann, special education teacher Patricia Jackson and Vashanti Williams, and elementary secretary Barbara Rowland.

