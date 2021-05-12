Postings for jobs hit a high in March

U.S. job openings surged in March to a record high, underscoring a rapid increase in labor demand as vaccinations accelerate and states reopen their economies.

Yet total job gains increased only modestly, according to a Labor Department report issued Tuesday.

The figures follow an April jobs report last week that was far weaker than expected, largely because companies appear unable to find the workers they need, even with the unemployment rate elevated at 6.1%.

Job openings rose nearly 8%, to 8.1 million in March, the most on records dating back to December 2000, the government said. Yet overall hiring that month rose less than 4% to 6 million. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 7.5 million openings.

Tuesday's report is known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The number of people who voluntarily left their jobs increased to 3.51 million, while the resignations rate held at 2.4%. Separations, which include both layoffs and resignations, decreased to 5.32 million from 5.43 million as dismissals declined.

A separate survey of small businesses by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 44% had jobs they couldn't fill, also a record high.

The April jobs report from the Labor Department last week showed that the U.S. added 266,000 jobs, far below economists estimates for a 1 million gain. The weaker-than-expected payroll increase against the backdrop of record-high job openings indicates that labor supply, rather than demand for workers, is holding back employment growth.

The federation and Labor Department surveys "add to evidence from the April employment report that labor shortages are widespread, pushing up prices and potentially acting as a brake on the recovery," said Michael Pearce, an economist at Capital Economics.

Job postings rose in most industries, including restaurants, bars and hotels; manufacturing; construction; and retail. They fell in health care and transportation and warehousing.

The enormous number of openings likely will add fuel to a political dispute about whether the extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment aid, on top of a state payment that averages about $320, is discouraging those out of work from seeking new jobs. Many Republicans in Congress have argued that it is, and several states have cut off the $300 payments or threatened to.

President Joe Biden, who included the extra money in his $1.9 trillion rescue package approved in March, on Monday disputed that the $300 supplemental payment is to blame. But he also urged the Labor Department to work with states on renewing requirements that those receiving aid must search for jobs and take a position if offered. The job-search rule was suspended during the pandemic, when many businesses were closed.

"Anyone collecting unemployment, who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits," Biden said.

Many people out of work are also reluctant to take jobs in service industries that require contact with the public for fear of contracting the coronavirus. And many women aren't searching for jobs because they haven't found care for children who are still at home taking online classes for at least part of the week.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (WPNS).