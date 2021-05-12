PREP SOFTBALL: Vaughan's Lady Tiger career a long one

BENTONVILLE -- McKenzie Vaughan has been a member of the Bentonville High softball team for so long, she could be a member of the staff.

The senior pitcher started showing up for team workouts long before she became an actual team member, tagging along with her older sister. Morgan Vaughan, the Player of the Year in 2014 by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was a standout player for the Lady Tigers before signing with Arkansas Tech.

"McKenzie has been coming here since she was about in the seventh grade," said Bentonville coach Kent Early. "Her sister was a big part of our program and she went to Tech. She would come back and work out and McKenzie would come with her, so she's been coming out with us for some time.

"Normally we only get kids for four years, but we've had her for about seven."

On a warm spring day in early May, Vaughan instinctively rolled the softball in her right hand and looked up at the press box behind home plate at the Tiger Athletic Complex. There are multiple signs that recognize each state championships the team has won, a testament to the program's success.

That success is not lost on Vaughan, who has signed with Missouri State to continue her softball career. She understands the significance of wearing the black and gold Bentonville uniform. As a freshman, she was the All-NWADG Newcomer of the Year.

"You have a whole lot of pride and you hold yourself to a whole lot higher standard than you ever have playing in travel ball or for any other organization for that matter," she said. "You're Bentonville and you're expected to win. You should hold yourself to a higher standard."

High standards are not foreign to Vaughan, and she has the numbers to back it up. She was dominant in the circle and at the plate in leading the team to the 6A-West Conference championship. Bentonville (26-3) suffered a 2-1 loss to Rogers in the first conference meeting, but rebounded to shutout the Lady Mounties 9-0 to claim the league title.

Vaughan's numbers were lofty by any standard. She batted .361 with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.151 OPS. She wielded a power bat in the middle of the lineup with 10 doubles, 4 home runs and 33 RBIs and she's not afraid to take a pitch, being hit 7 times this season. In the circle, she was even more impressive with a 16-2 mark and 115 strikeouts and only 7 walks in 100.1 innings.

"She's consistent. She's not ever up or down," said Early. "It's soothing to know that when someone is in the circle that they don't get rattled and neither does the team. So it's pretty calming especially when you have such a young group."

Vaughan was playing softball at an early age, looking up to her older sister who played multiple sports for the Lady Tigers. McKenzie said she made the decision to focus just on softball.

"My dad had me pitching in diapers, so it's been a pretty long established thing," she said. "My sister played softball and basketball and I looked up to her and softball was what I wanted to do. I didn't want to do anything else."

The Lady Tigers will open play in the Class 6A state softball tournament at 3 p.m. Friday in the second round. Winning the 6A-West gave Bentonville a first-round bye. The Lady Tigers will take on the winner of the Fort Smith Northside vs. Rogers Heritage game.

With her high school career down to just a few games, Vaughan said she is both eager and yet somewhat apprehensive about moving on to the next phase of her softball career.

"I'm excited because it's a new opportunity, but I'm sad because this my favorite team I've ever been on, my favorite coaches that I've ever had," Vaughan said. "This is the best dynamic I've ever been involved in. I'm sad to leave that behind.

"You spend more time with your softball family than you do your actual family."