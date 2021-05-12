OPINION | Reading Nook: Five cookbooks worth their salt

What's at the top of our cookbook stack these days:

◼️ "The Living Table: Recipes and Devotions for Everyday Get-Togethers" by Arkansas native Abby Turner (DaySpring, $24.99) is part cookbook, part lifestyle guide and part devotional. Whether you pick up this book for its recipes or its spiritual guidance, you'll find delectable recipes, uplifting prose and lush photography.

"King Arthur Baking Company 's The All-Purpose Baker's Companion" (The Countryman Press, $40)

◼️ "King Arthur Baking Company's The All-Purpose Baker's Companion" (The Countryman Press, $40) is quite the hefty companion. At nearly 600 pages this revised and updated edition features more than 450 recipes, their nutritional data and a handful of photographs.

"The Arabesque Table: Contemporary Recipes from the Arab World" by Reem Kassis (Phaidon, $35.95)

◼️ "The Arabesque Table: Contemporary Recipes from the Arab World" by Reem Kassis (Phaidon, $35.95) is a feast for the eyes and mind. The beautifully photographed book features traditional and modern recipes and their histories.

"Blueberry Love" and "Strawberry Love" by Cynthia Graubart

◼️ "Strawberry Love" and "Blueberry Love" by Cynthia Graubart (Storey, $12.95) could not have arrived at a better time. Each slim volume features 45 or so sweet and savory recipes for these seasonal fruits including pies, jams, cocktails and salads.

"Tomatoes: 50 Tried and True Recipes" by Julia Rutland

◼️ "Tomatoes: 50 Tried and True Recipes" by Julia Rutland (Adventure Publications, $16.95) celebrates the tomato in its many forms — ripe, green, canned, fresh, even paste and sun-dried.