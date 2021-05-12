OPINION | Reading Nook: Five cookbooks worth their salt

What's at the top of our cookbook stack these days:
◼️ "The Living Table: Recipes and Devotions for Everyday Get-Togethers" by Arkansas native Abby Turner (DaySpring, $24.99) is part cookbook, part lifestyle guide and part devotional. Whether you pick up this book for its recipes or its spiritual guidance, you'll find delectable recipes, uplifting prose and lush photography.
◼️ "King Arthur Baking Company's The All-Purpose Baker's Companion" (The Countryman Press, $40) is quite the hefty companion. At nearly 600 pages this revised and updated edition features more than 450 recipes, their nutritional data and a handful of photographs.
◼️ "The Arabesque Table: Contemporary Recipes from the Arab World" by Reem Kassis (Phaidon, $35.95) is a feast for the eyes and mind. The beautifully photographed book features traditional and modern recipes and their histories.
◼️ "Strawberry Love" and "Blueberry Love" by Cynthia Graubart (Storey, $12.95) could not have arrived at a better time. Each slim volume features 45 or so sweet and savory recipes for these seasonal fruits including pies, jams, cocktails and salads.
◼️ "Tomatoes: 50 Tried and True Recipes" by Julia Rutland (Adventure Publications, $16.95) celebrates the tomato in its many forms — ripe, green, canned, fresh, even paste and sun-dried.